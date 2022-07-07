Colin Kaepernick’s rep responds to BIG3 report

A report this week claimed Colin Kaepernick has invested an undisclosed amount of money in the BIG3 to help the basketball league stay afloat, but someone close to the free agent quarterback says that is not true.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Kaepernick had reached some sort of agreement with Ice Cube’s league. Someone reached out to Charania on Thursday and told him his information was bad.

In a follow-up story, Charania said he was told by a representative for Kaepernick that the 34-year-old has no involvement with the BIG3. The rep said the report about Kaepernick investing money in the league is “just not true.”

The BIG3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league that was founded by Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017. It is unclear where the initial information about Kaepernick came from.

Kaepernick remains a free agent after he worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders several weeks ago. Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp said he heard the workout did not go well at all. Kaepernick is not believed to have any other workouts lined up.