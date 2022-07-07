Report: Colin Kaepernick investing in Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league

Colin Kaepernick is keeping busy while attempting an NFL comeback.

On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Kaepernick is investing in the BIG3 basketball league, which Charania said was close to shutting down.

While the amount of the investment is currently unknown, it will apparently be enough to keep the league running and expanding.

Sources: Colin Kaepernick is investing in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, which was on the verge of potentially shutting down. Kaepernick’s new deal will help the 3-on-3 competition continue operating and growing. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2022

It has been quite a busy year for Kaepernick so far. The 34-year-old had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders in late May. During his last season with the San Fransisco 49ers in 2016, he went 1-10 as a starter while throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Despite impressing the Raiders in a few ways during his workout, former Raiders defensive lineman Warren Sapp said that he was told that Kaepernick’s workout was disastrous. While Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr seems to back the idea of the Raiders signing Kaepernick, no deal seems close.

The BIG3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league founded in 2017 by Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. The league’s 12 teams feature former NBA players and international players. Some current players include Jason Richardson, Nick Young and Joe Johnson.