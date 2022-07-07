 Skip to main content
Report: Colin Kaepernick investing in Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league

July 6, 2022
by Alex Evans
Colin Kaepernick throws a pass

Apr 2, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Colin Kaepernick passes during halftime at the Michigan Spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Kaepernick is keeping busy while attempting an NFL comeback.

On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Kaepernick is investing in the BIG3 basketball league, which Charania said was close to shutting down.

While the amount of the investment is currently unknown, it will apparently be enough to keep the league running and expanding.

It has been quite a busy year for Kaepernick so far. The 34-year-old had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders in late May. During his last season with the San Fransisco 49ers in 2016, he went 1-10 as a starter while throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Despite impressing the Raiders in a few ways during his workout, former Raiders defensive lineman Warren Sapp said that he was told that Kaepernick’s workout was disastrous. While Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr seems to back the idea of the Raiders signing Kaepernick, no deal seems close.

The BIG3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league founded in 2017 by Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. The league’s 12 teams feature former NBA players and international players. Some current players include Jason Richardson, Nick Young and Joe Johnson.

