Colts have surprising plan for Anthony Richardson?

Anthony Richardson is viewed by many as the type of quarterback prospect who could benefit from serving in a backup role for a while, but the Indianapolis Colts may have other plans for the former Florida star.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Saturday that the feeling around the NFL is that Richardson will enter the 2023 season as the Colts’ starting QB.

“I’m told Indy has gotten to work with Anthony Richardson in a hurry, trying to get that install going because the pleasantries are over. … They’ve done their homework. Now they want to get him ready to play because a lot of teams I’ve talked to believe that he’ll be possibly the Week 1 starter,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report’s Mike Chiari.

Richardson started just 13 games at Florida, so he has very limited experience. His athleticism is off the charts, which is why the Colts selected him at No. 4. They clearly believe he has what it takes to become a franchise quarterback, but there is always a risk of ruining a young quarterback’s confidence if you start him too soon.

A report leading up to the draft claimed the Colts preferred Will Levis over Richardson because they felt Levis was more NFL-ready. That clearly was not the case, as Richardson was their guy all along and Levis slipped to the second round.

We have heard one concern about Richardson that could become an issue for him at the NFL level. The Colts have a viable veteran option on the roster in Gardner Minshew if Richardson is not ready by Week 1, but it sounds like they are going to do everything they can to get the rookie up to speed.