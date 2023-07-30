Colts’ reported asking price for Jonathan Taylor revealed

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has said the team has no intention of trading Jonathan Taylor, but we now have an idea of what the star running back might cost should Irsay change his mind.

Taylor met with Irsay on Saturday to discuss what has quickly turned into a tense situation. A report then surfaced that Taylor has asked the Colts to trade him. Irsay responded a short while later by emphatically stating that Taylor will not be traded now or before the October trade deadline.

If Irsay were to change his stance, ESPN’s Stephen Holder reports that the Colts would be seeking an early-round draft pick in exchange for Taylor. It seems highly unlikely that they would get a first- or even second-round pick given the current running back market, which could be one reason Irsay is so adamant about not trading Taylor.

Taylor is in the final year of his 4-year, $7.8 million rookie contract signed in 2020. He has been seeking a long-term extension and is the latest star running back to be unhappy with how much his team feels he is worth.

Taylor was named First-team All-Pro back in 2021 after leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), and total carries (332). He struggled last season after injuring his ankle in Week 4. He missed six games and was hampered by the issue for the rest of the year. Taylor finished the campaign with 861 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.