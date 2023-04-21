 Skip to main content
Colts GM has funny warning about pre-draft comments

April 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Chris Ballard at a microphone

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

NFL team executives field a lot of questions about their thinking and targets in the weeks prior to the NFL Draft. Whether they’re telling the truth or not, however, is a fair question.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard took on a more honest approach Friday, humorously pointing out to the media one thing: everyone they talk to publicly is lying.

“I don’t lie. I’ll either dance around the question or give you an answer,” Ballard clarified.

Ballard probably has a point. Even Colts owner Jim Irsay, who is known to be a straight shooter, is keeping things close to the vest when it comes to the team’s first-round pick. Pretty much everyone who speaks publicly is watching themselves closely to avoid giving too much away. That’s why you should probably take it with a grain of salt if a team goes out and confirms or denies a specific rumor.

