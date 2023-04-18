 Skip to main content
Panthers deny draft rumor about Bryce Young

April 18, 2023
by Larry Brown
Bryce Young wearing headphones

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks into Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers have denied an NFL draft rumor about Bryce Young.

Young and his representatives on Monday canceled all of the quarterback’s remaining pre-draft visits. The belief was that Young had already been told that the Panthers were going to select him No. 1 overall in the draft.

Carolina’s leadership met with the media on Tuesday for a press conference. During the press conference, general manager Scott Fitterer said the team had not communicated to Young that he would be the top overall draft pick.

Even though Fitterer said the team hadn’t told Young of their decision, he spoke as if the team was planning to select the former Alabama quarterback.

Fitterer talked about how the team would have plans to improve Young’s physical stature.

So the Panthers have not told Young he will be the pick, but they do have a plan ready for how they can help Young put on some weight and deal with being shorter than many players on the field.

Hmm, that doesn’t sound at all like they have plans to pick Young, does it?

