Colts linemen combine for hilarious ‘french fries’ photo

The Indianapolis Colts had french fries in their huddle during Saturday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. But not the food.

With the Colts trailing the Bills 7-3 in the second quarter, cameras caught Colts quarterback Nick Foles talking to his teammates in the huddle. Center Wesley French and guard Will Fries were standing next to each other with the backs of their jerseys facing the camera. This led to a viral moment.

Yes, their two last names spelled “French Fries.”

French Fries in the huddle? pic.twitter.com/PPVOcZHzLj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 13, 2022

Both French and Fries are built like they have consumed plenty of the popular stadium snack. French is a 6-foot-4 307-pound rookie out of Western Michigan. Fries stands at 6-foot-6 and 309 pounds, and was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

If both players are able to make the roster, perhaps an endorsement deal from a fast-food chain could be in their future. One of the last times a fast-food chain made a promotional deal involving french fries with a professional team, it worked out pretty well for fans.