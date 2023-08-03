Colts working out 3 notable RBs amid Jonathan Taylor situation

The Indianapolis Colts appear to be exploring some fallback options with the continued uncertainty over Jonathan Taylor.

Field Yates of ESPN reported this week that the Colts are working out three noteworthy options at the running back position — Kenyan Drake, Benny Snell, and Devine Ozigbo.

Drake, 29, may be the best of those options. He led the Arizona Cardinals with 955 rushing yards and ten touchdowns in the 2020 season and is now rounding back into form after a broken ankle injury in late 2021. The 25-year-old Snell, an OK backup for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last four years, and the 26-year-old Ozigbo, an undrafted journeyman, are worth a look too though.

The Colts are dealing with the likely end of their partnership with the ex-NFL rushing leader Taylor. He formally requested a trade from the team several days ago, and there are multiple reported issues plaguing Taylor’s relationship with the Colts. Indy also just lost backup running back Zack Moss to a broken arm, so it makes perfect sense to look at contingencies.