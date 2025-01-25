Commanders lose key defensive player for NFC Championship Game

The Washington Commanders will be without one of their top defensive players for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Defensive tackle Daron Payne has been ruled out for the Commanders’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to knee and finger injuries. Washington made the announcement on Saturday.

Payne exited the Commanders’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round during the second quarter with a finger injury. He was limited in a few practices ahead of the team’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Lions, but still played. Payne was credited with a quarterback hit in the win.

Payne did not practice for his Commanders this week ahead of the team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was initially listed as questionable, but his status was changed Saturday to out.

Payne had shared a photo of an X-ray of his finger that he dislocated against Tampa Bay.

#Commanders DT Daron Payne shares a X-ray of his dislocated finger via IG 😬 pic.twitter.com/Tv5uNuD9aQ — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) January 13, 2025

Despite that injury, he still played last week. But he picked up a knee injury against Detroit and now won’t be able to play against Philly.

If the Commanders are able to pull off the win, that would give Payne an extra two weeks to rest before Washington’s next game.

Payne has 42 tackles this season. For those questioning Payne’s commitment or ability to play through injuries, consider that since being drafted in 2018, he has only missed one regular season game during his entire career.