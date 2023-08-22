New Commanders owner goes viral for awkward moment with Joe Buck

New Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris went viral on Monday for his awkward moment with Joe Buck.

Harris made an appearance in the TV booth during ESPN’s broadcast of “Monday Night Football” between the Commanders and Baltimore Ravens. During his interview with Buck and Troy Aikman, Buck said that Harris was “no stranger to professional sports teams.”

Buck held out his right hand towards Harris as he said that. Harris mistook Buck’s presenting gesture as a signal that Buck wanted to shake hands. So Harris went in for a handshake.

An all-time handshake on MNF featuring new Commanders owner Josh Harris pic.twitter.com/rOI9y8j4dh — Wesley Splain (@SPLAIN_IT) August 22, 2023

The best part was Aikman’s reaction. He realized that Harris had misinterpreted things and couldn’t avoid giving a laugh.

I have other things to do but I just keep watching this and grinning like Troy Aikman pic.twitter.com/UxgQZqiVRJ — Pablo Torre 🏴‍☠️ (@PabloTorre) August 22, 2023

The whole thing was awkward, but at least with Harris in charge, coaches won’t be finding unwanted buckets of ice cream in their offices. Washington was also pretty proud to end the Ravens’ 24-game preseason winning streak.