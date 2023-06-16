Report: Commanders ‘quietly’ looking into top free-agent RB

The Washington Commanders have some exciting young players in their backfield, but they may still add one of the top running backs remaining on the free-agent market.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Commanders have “quietly” shown interest in Kareem Hunt.

I’m told the #Commanders have quietly been making some preliminary inquiries behind-the-scenes on free agent RB Kareem Hunt, per league source. We’ll see if this leads to an opportunity for Hunt with Washington. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 16, 2023

Hunt, who will turn 28 in August, played in all 17 games for the Cleveland Browns last season. He had 468 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and a career-worst 3.8 yards per carry. Hunt wanted to be traded prior to the season, but the Browns did not deal him. Then they tried to trade him midseason but found no takers.

The Commanders have two young running backs with great potential in Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. Robinson was shot during an attempted carjacking last August but was able to return and play in 12 games. He rushed for 797 yards on 205 carries and projects to be Washington’s starter.