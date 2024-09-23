Controversial play in Ravens-Cowboys game could lead to rule change

The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday got away with a play that many felt should have resulted in a safety, and the NFL could eventually implement a new rule because of it.

The Cowboys were trailing 14-3 and backed up deep in their own territory during the second quarter of their 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dak Prescott took a shotgun snap on 3rd-and-10 and was nearly sacked in his own end zone, but he was able to get rid of the ball at the last second.

Prescott’s pass (which was very close to being a fumble), was caught by offensive lineman Tyler Smith. That led to a flag, as Smith was an ineligible receiver. Some expected the play to result in a safety since Prescott was still in the end zone when the ball left his hand, but the penalty for illegal touching is enforced from the previous spot. The Ravens declined and the Cowboys punted on fourth down.

You can see the full sequence:

Controversial play in Dallas, with Dak Prescott's throw being called for illegal touching on guard Tyler Smith rather than intentional grounding (which would have been a safety). Here's the play and the start of the discussion. pic.twitter.com/xXlRR7oKTb — The Comeback NFL (@TheComebackNFL) September 22, 2024

The big issue with the play is that there was no eligible receiver in the area where Smith caught the pass. Had the lineman dropped the ball, the Cowboys would have been called for intentional grounding. And if you commit an intentional grounding foul in the end zone, the result is a safety. The same is true for a holding foul that is committed in the end zone.

As Ben Austro of Football Zebras noted, the play would have been called intentional grounding at the collegiate level. It is possible — if not likely — that the NFL Competition Committee will adopt that rule at some point.

The NFL could easily change the rules so that a play is intentional grounding if an ineligible player catches a pass and there was no eligible receiver in the area. That rule makes more sense, otherwise a quarterback who is in trouble can just pitch the ball to a lineman and avoid the spot foul and loss of down that comes with intentional grounding.

The Ravens ended up winning a close game, and Prescott had a message for his doubters afterward. Had the Cowboys come back and won, the ineligible receiver play would have been a much bigger talking point.