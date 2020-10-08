Could Titans be forced to forfeit game due to positive coronavirus tests?

The Tennessee Titans have been unable to avoid additional positive coronavirus tests since their Week 4 game was postponed, and that has now put their Week 5 contest in jeopardy as well. Since Week 4 was already treated as their bye, there has been talk of the NFL potentially making the Titans forfeit their Week 5 game.

The Titans returned another positive COVID-19 test on Thursday, which makes three in the last two days and 23 total since Sept. 24. An investigation from the NFL and NFL Players Association reportedly determined this week that the Titans broke coronavirus protocols by holding an unauthorized workout, which could lead to serious disciplinary action. Multiple reporters are now speculating that the NFL could force the Titans to forfeit Sunday’s scheduled game against the Buffalo Bills.

A lot of chatter the NFL could make the Titans forfeit this game as a punishment for violating Covid protocols. https://t.co/ySsRpOwu18 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 8, 2020

Was told yesterday a forfeit hadn't been discussed for the Titans. Have to wonder if that changes as the situation continues. Potentially 2nd game impacted — no place to put a rescheduled game unless they create a week 18. A mess that's created a lot of anger around the league. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) October 8, 2020

As part of a memo that was sent to teams last week, the NFL reportedly informed teams that a failure to follow coronavirus protocols could lead to discipline that includes the loss of draft picks or forfeiture of a game. The Titans were already in the middle of their outbreak when that memo was issued, so they would likely be furious if the NFL applied it to their situation.

The NFL has already made some strong statements about following coronavirus protocols, but forcing a team to forfeit a game would be far more extreme.