Broncos player reveals how Russell Wilson is taking leadership role

Russell Wilson seems to be fitting right in with his new Denver Broncos teammates.

Wilson has quickly taken over a leadership role among his Broncos teammates, and that is apparent from how they speak about him. The new Broncos quarterback has regularly FaceTimed his teammates on both sides of the ball. One of them is wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who marveled over Wilson’s ability to take command of the offense.

“His knowledge of the game is to a different level,” Sutton said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “It comes to him so easy, he wants everyone around him to understand it the way he understands it. … [But] you all can feel it, we all can feel it, the juice is just different. I wasn’t here when Peyton Manning was here, but everyone who was here when Peyton was said the juice is similar. … Everyone understands we have to operate at a different level, a different standard.”

A Manning comparison certainly can’t hurt, and it fits that Manning has been very much involved in Wilson’s introduction to Denver. The Broncos have lacked a steady solution at quarterback for several years, but clearly they’ve found it now. Wilson’s arrival has definitely boosted the team’s belief levels, if nothing else.