Cowboys acquire top WR in trade

The Dallas Cowboys have made a big move at the wide receiver position.

The Cowboys on Sunday acquired Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports. Dallas is sending a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to Houston.

Cooks openly pushed for a trade last season, but the Texans reportedly attached an unrealistic asking price to him. They obviously lowered their demands quite a bit. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Houston is eating $6 million of the $18 million guaranteed Cooks is owed in 2023.

Cooks had just 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns last season, but he missed some time with a calf injury. He had six seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards in the seven years prior to that.

The 29-year-old Cooks should provide Dallas with a great deep threat and help open things up for CeeDee Lamb, who struggled at times last season when defenses focused on him. Dallas was linked to an even bigger name wide receiver at one point, but Cooks was always the more realistic option.