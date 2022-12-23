Texans’ crazy trade price for Brandin Cooks revealed

Brandin Cooks was openly unhappy that the Houston Texans did not trade him prior to the deadline earlier this season, and you have to wonder if he knew the team’s unrealistic asking price had a lot to do with it.

Cooks was supposedly on the trade block, but it would be an understatement to say Houston’s reported demands were lofty. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Texans told interested teams they wanted a second- and fourth-round pick for Cooks.

That was never going to happen. Cooks is 29 and owed a fully guaranteed $18 million next season. While he has an impressive six 1,000-plus yard seasons, most teams would not view him as a true game-changing receiver.

Cooks stayed away from the Texans for several days after they failed to trade him. He made it pretty clear that he was unhappy with the front office before eventually returning.

After missing the last three games due to a calf injury, Cooks returned to practice this week and is expected to play against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. He has 44 catches for 520 yards and a touchdown on the season.