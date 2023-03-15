Cowboys reporter addresses DeAndre Hopkins trade rumors

DeAndre Hopkins has been linked to a number of different teams since the start of the offseason, and he hinted at one point that he might have interest in the Dallas Cowboys. That interest does not seem mutual.

The Cowboys on Tuesday made a huge move to bolster their defense when they acquired shutdown cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. After that deal was announced, Dallas stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs took to Twitter to recruit Hopkins.

It seems like those tweets resulted in a barrage of questions about Hopkins directed toward longtime Cowboys reporter Jane Slater. Slater said there has been no indication that Dallas is interested in trading for the Arizona Cardinals star.

To address my mentions, not sure where DHop/Cowboys talk is coming from but my sources tell me they haven’t approached it and nothing there right now — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 14, 2023

Hopkins dropped a hint recently that he is open to playing for the Cowboys. We know there are few executives in the NFL who enjoy making a big splash more than Jerry Jones, but Dallas has other needs. The price would probably have to be reasonable in order for the Cowboys to entertain a Hopkins trade.

Hopkins, who had 64 catches for 717 yards and 3 touchdowns last season, has been openly recruited by several star players.