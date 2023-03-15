 Skip to main content
Cowboys reporter addresses DeAndre Hopkins trade rumors

March 15, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
DeAndre Hopkins without a helmet

Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Houston Texans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DeAndre Hopkins has been linked to a number of different teams since the start of the offseason, and he hinted at one point that he might have interest in the Dallas Cowboys. That interest does not seem mutual.

The Cowboys on Tuesday made a huge move to bolster their defense when they acquired shutdown cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. After that deal was announced, Dallas stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs took to Twitter to recruit Hopkins.

It seems like those tweets resulted in a barrage of questions about Hopkins directed toward longtime Cowboys reporter Jane Slater. Slater said there has been no indication that Dallas is interested in trading for the Arizona Cardinals star.

Hopkins dropped a hint recently that he is open to playing for the Cowboys. We know there are few executives in the NFL who enjoy making a big splash more than Jerry Jones, but Dallas has other needs. The price would probably have to be reasonable in order for the Cowboys to entertain a Hopkins trade.

Hopkins, who had 64 catches for 717 yards and 3 touchdowns last season, has been openly recruited by several star players.

