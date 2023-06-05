 Skip to main content
Cowboys cut WR following weekend arrest

June 5, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Callaway was arrested over the weekend, and it appears the incident has cost the veteran wide receiver his job.

Callaway on Monday was cut by the the Dallas Cowboys, who signed him to a practice-squad contract last November and a futures contract in January. The roster move came two days after Callaway was arrested in Miami.

According to Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640, Callaway was arrested after a warrant was issued for driving with a suspended license and failing to pay. The 26-year-old was a passenger in a car that was stopped for a moving violation.

The Cleveland Browns selected Callaway in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Callaway had a promising rookie season with 43 catches for 586 yards and 5 touchdowns, but it was all downhill from there.

Callaway was suspended multiple times during the 2019 season for violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. His career never got back on track after that.

