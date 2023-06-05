Cowboys cut WR following weekend arrest

Antonio Callaway was arrested over the weekend, and it appears the incident has cost the veteran wide receiver his job.

Callaway on Monday was cut by the the Dallas Cowboys, who signed him to a practice-squad contract last November and a futures contract in January. The roster move came two days after Callaway was arrested in Miami.

According to Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640, Callaway was arrested after a warrant was issued for driving with a suspended license and failing to pay. The 26-year-old was a passenger in a car that was stopped for a moving violation.

Details: Callaway was a passenger in a car stopped for speeding. The cop told everyone in the car they needed to show ID for “officer safety purposes,” sources say. Legally in this situation, Callaway did not have to identify himself, but he did and it led to his arrest. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 4, 2023

The Cleveland Browns selected Callaway in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Callaway had a promising rookie season with 43 catches for 586 yards and 5 touchdowns, but it was all downhill from there.

Callaway was suspended multiple times during the 2019 season for violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. His career never got back on track after that.