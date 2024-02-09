Cowboys have made a decision about their next defensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have made a decision about their next defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys are expected to hire Mike Zimmer as their next defensive coordinator, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

The #Cowboys are expected to hire Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator, per sources. Zimmer, 67, is the third-winningest head coach in #Vikings history and long respected for his defensive prowess. A big hire for Dallas, where Zimmer previously coached from 1994-2006. pic.twitter.com/jFq8KdIyNJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 9, 2024

The deal has not yet been finalized, but the Cowboys have made their choice.

Cowboys are expected to hire Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the situation confirmed. Some logistics to completed as of earlier tonight in order for deal to be finalized, but Zimmer is the choice. @TomPelissero first reported. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 9, 2024

Zimmer, 67, is best known for his time as the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach from 2014-2021. His teams went 72-56-1 and made three playoff appearances in seven seasons. Prior to his time with Minnesota, Zimmer was the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons. Zimmer also had a lengthy stint as a defensive coach with the Cowboys from 1994-2006. This will be his second stint as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Zimmer is set to replace Dan Quinn as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Quinn was hired by the Washington Commanders as their new head coach following three seasons with Dallas.