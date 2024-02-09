 Skip to main content
Cowboys have made a decision about their next defensive coordinator

February 8, 2024
by Larry Brown
Cowboys helmet on the field

Oct 16, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Dallas won 30-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have made a decision about their next defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys are expected to hire Mike Zimmer as their next defensive coordinator, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

The deal has not yet been finalized, but the Cowboys have made their choice.

Zimmer, 67, is best known for his time as the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach from 2014-2021. His teams went 72-56-1 and made three playoff appearances in seven seasons. Prior to his time with Minnesota, Zimmer was the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons. Zimmer also had a lengthy stint as a defensive coach with the Cowboys from 1994-2006. This will be his second stint as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Zimmer is set to replace Dan Quinn as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Quinn was hired by the Washington Commanders as their new head coach following three seasons with Dallas.

Dallas CowboysMike Zimmer
