Cowboys still interested in bringing Ezekiel Elliott back?

Ezekiel Elliott remains on the open market with minimal interest, which could lead the veteran running back to a reunion with his former team.

The Dallas Cowboys remain “in the mix” to sign Elliott, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The New England Patriots also remain very interested, and while the New York Jets have looked into Elliott, they appear more interested in Dalvin Cook.

It would be quite remarkable if Elliott were to simply wind up back in Dallas after his tumultuous offseason. The Cowboys let him go and retained Tony Pollard, as Elliott’s contract had become far too burdensome to continue carrying. However, the lack of a market for him could bring him back into Dallas’ price range, especially after the Cowboys saw a potential veteran replacement get suspended last week.

Jerry Jones has praised Elliott even after the two sides parted ways, so it is not as if they don’t care for the player anymore. Elliott still managed to run for 876 yards in 15 games last year, though he was outplayed by Pollard and did not seem quite as dynamic as he was at his peak.