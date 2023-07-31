Cowboys RB suspended by NFL for PED violation

The Dallas Cowboys will have to wait a little longer for their new offseason signing to make his official 2023 debut.

The NFL announced on Monday that Cowboys running back Ronald Jones II has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the new season. The suspension stems from a violation of the NFL’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, the league adds.

Jones, a veteran back who just signed with the Cowboys in March, is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He can then return to the active roster on Sept. 18 (after Dallas’ Week 2 game against the Jets).

With Ezekiel Elliott out of the picture, Jones is expected to be the primary backup to new Cowboys RB1 Tony Pollard. At just 25, Jones is a two-time champion, winning Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 and Super Bowl LVII with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year. Jones did not get much run last season given Kansas City’s crowded RB depth chart. But he did rush for a combined 1,406 yards and 11 touchdowns over the previous two seasons with Tampa Bay.

Since Jones is now suspended for Week 1 against the Giants and Week 2 against the Jets, second-year back Malik Davis will likely be tasked with backing up Pollard in the early going. The Cowboys also have a notable training camp star who could factor into the RB mix as well.