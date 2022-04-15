Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph a person of interest in murder investigation

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is a person of interest in a murder investigation being conducted by the Dallas Police Department.

Cameron Ray was shot and killed on March 18 after a fight near the OT Tavern Bar and Grill in Dallas. He was 20 years old.

Ray was part of a group of four walking down the street after their night at the bar when they got into a fight with another group. After the fight, people in a black vehicle (the suspects) shot at Ray’s group, killing Ray.

Police reportedly identified Joseph as being one of the people part of the group that got into a fight with Ray’s group. Joseph reportedly admitted to being at the scene but said he was not involved in the shooting.

Joseph was a second-round pick by the Cowboys last year (No. 44 overall). He had 16 tackles in 10 games during his rookie season.