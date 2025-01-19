 Skip to main content
Cowboys became laughing stock after Commanders beat Lions

January 18, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes off his sunglasses

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Photo Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions were obviously the biggest losers Saturday after the Washington Commanders upset them in the NFC Divisional Round. But the Dallas Cowboys were a close second.

The Commanders pulled off a stunning 45-31 road win over the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Washington secured a spot in its first NFC Championship Game in 33 years.

The Commanders’ victory left the Dallas Cowboys as the only NFC team left that has yet to play in an NFC Championship Game since the turn of the millennium. Fans on X made sure to roast the Cowboys for their postseason futility.

After back-to-back standout performances in his first taste of postseason football, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels now has two playoff wins to his name. Daniels, in his rookie season, already has the same number of playoff victories as Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has after nine years in the NFL.

Daniels on Saturday completely outperformed his counterpart Jared Goff. The Commanders rookie went 22/31 for 299 yards with a couple of touchdowns. He also rushed for 51 yards on a team-high 16 carries.

The Commanders’ last Championship Game appearance was against the same Lions all the way back in the 1991 season. Washington beat Detroit and ended up winning Super Bowl XXVI over the Buffalo Bills.