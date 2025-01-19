Cowboys became laughing stock after Commanders beat Lions

The Detroit Lions were obviously the biggest losers Saturday after the Washington Commanders upset them in the NFC Divisional Round. But the Dallas Cowboys were a close second.

The Commanders pulled off a stunning 45-31 road win over the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Washington secured a spot in its first NFC Championship Game in 33 years.

The Commanders’ victory left the Dallas Cowboys as the only NFC team left that has yet to play in an NFC Championship Game since the turn of the millennium. Fans on X made sure to roast the Cowboys for their postseason futility.

There’s only 1 NFC team that has failed to make a NFC championship game since 1995 HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS pic.twitter.com/lz8YQEVZNr — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) January 19, 2025

Commanders been rebuilding for 20+ years and gonna make the NFC Championship before the Cowboys still pic.twitter.com/f6SuneGMRn — Prez💊 ‘ (@PresidentEmbiid) January 19, 2025

Jayden Daniels & Jalen Hurts were born, grew up in life, went to college, became pro athletes & still made the NFC Championship before the Dallas Cowboys🤣🤣 — The Reason (@7he_Reason) January 19, 2025

A lot of Cowboy fans tell me the NFC title game drought doesn't matter, because only one team is happy at the end of the season. I think it matters a lot that the two biggest jokes in the NFC going back 2-3 generations have gotten their act together before the Dallas Cowboys. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) January 19, 2025

After back-to-back standout performances in his first taste of postseason football, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels now has two playoff wins to his name. Daniels, in his rookie season, already has the same number of playoff victories as Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has after nine years in the NFL.

Daniels on Saturday completely outperformed his counterpart Jared Goff. The Commanders rookie went 22/31 for 299 yards with a couple of touchdowns. He also rushed for 51 yards on a team-high 16 carries.

The Commanders’ last Championship Game appearance was against the same Lions all the way back in the 1991 season. Washington beat Detroit and ended up winning Super Bowl XXVI over the Buffalo Bills.