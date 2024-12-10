Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown suffered horrendous knee injury

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DaMarvion Overshown suffered a devastating knee injury during his team’s 27-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Overshown was hit in the side of his right leg during the fourth quarter on Monday and was knocked out for the game. Initially, the thought was that Overshown had suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. However, reports on Tuesday say that Overshown also tore the MCL and PCL in the same knee.

You can see the play where Overshown’s knee got hurt.

Prayers: #Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown has already been ruled OUT with a knee injury. He missed all of his rookie season with a torn ACL. Just brutal. 🙏🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/Vzgxl2fRA1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 10, 2024

Overshown also missed his rookie season due to a torn ACL in his other knee. He suffered the injury during a preseason game against the Seahawks that year.

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown and TE John Stephens are sitting on chairs, watching practice from sideline. Both rookies tore their left ACL in Saturday’s exhibition vs. Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/3Nnl0fXVDs — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 23, 2023

Overshown was a third-round pick by the Cowboys out of Texas in 2023. He had 90 tackles, 5 sacks and an interception this season and was playing beyond his draft status as a second-day pick.

Overshown’s recovery time period is expected to be lengthy, perhaps taking around a year. Overshown has already displayed a positive attitude despite his injury and responded to a fan to say he wouldn’t become a “what if” story.