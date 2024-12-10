 Skip to main content
Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown suffered horrendous knee injury

December 10, 2024
by Larry Brown
DeMarvion Overshown on the field

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DaMarvion Overshown suffered a devastating knee injury during his team’s 27-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Overshown was hit in the side of his right leg during the fourth quarter on Monday and was knocked out for the game. Initially, the thought was that Overshown had suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. However, reports on Tuesday say that Overshown also tore the MCL and PCL in the same knee.

You can see the play where Overshown’s knee got hurt.

Overshown also missed his rookie season due to a torn ACL in his other knee. He suffered the injury during a preseason game against the Seahawks that year.

Overshown was a third-round pick by the Cowboys out of Texas in 2023. He had 90 tackles, 5 sacks and an interception this season and was playing beyond his draft status as a second-day pick.

Overshown’s recovery time period is expected to be lengthy, perhaps taking around a year. Overshown has already displayed a positive attitude despite his injury and responded to a fan to say he wouldn’t become a “what if” story.

