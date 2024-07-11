Cowboys legend names 1 major factor the team is missing

A Dallas Cowboys legend thinks the team is missing one crucial ingredient in their pursuit of a Super Bowl title.

Ed “Too Tall” Jones, a former Pro Bowl defensive end who starred for Dallas in the 1970s and 1980s, believes the team lacks the necessary experience to win a championship. Jones won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys in 1977, and he feels the current roster needs proven winners for the current team to get a championship of their own.

“That is definitely one of the things,” Jones said, via Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports. “The team plays too well every year. They win 12 games every year and they’re a different animal in the playoffs. And let me say this in [Mike McCarthy’s] defense. Coaches can’t do it all to put you over the top. You must have internal leadership. I’m not just talking about captains. I’m talking about a guy in that locker room that’s been there, done that, knows what he’s talking about, and players will follow.

“Who will they follow? Dallas don’t have it. Several teams don’t have it. That’s just one of the things. They’re missing a few horses in key positions, too, but oftentimes, when you have the right leadership and the right chemistry, you make up for it.”

McCarthy coached the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl, but his roster does not have the same level of experience. Last season, the only prominent member of the team who had won a Super Bowl was cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who did it with the New England Patriots. He has not been brought back for 2024.

The Cowboys appeared well-positioned for a playoff run last year, but got blown out at home by Green Bay in their postseason opener. The team has made no major offseason moves and are now dealing with some complex contract standoffs. Jones’ concern certainly has not been addressed, at the bare minimum.