New detail emerges about CeeDee Lamb’s contract holdout

CeeDee Lamb is hoping to become the next wide receiver to cash in with a huge contract extension this offseason, and it may be a while before he shows up to work if he does not get it.

Lamb has skipped all workouts with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, including mandatory minicamp last month. According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Lamb is not expected to attend training camp in a few weeks without a new deal in place, either.

The Cowboys will hold their first official training camp practice on July 25. That gives Lamb and the team nearly a full month to negotiate a long-term deal, but there has been no indication that the two sides are moving toward an agreement.

Lamb is set to make roughly $18 million in the final year of his rookie contract this season. He had an NFL-leading 135 receptions last season to go along with 1,749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, so he can certainly make the case that he deserves to be one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

Justin Jefferson signed a record contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason. There have been reports that Lamb was waiting for that deal to reset the market, which would make sense.

Lamb might not get as much as Jefferson, but he undoubtedly wants to take advantage of a wide receiver market that has gone crazy this offseason. Paying the fines for skipping training camp might be worthwhile for him if it helps turn up the pressure on the Cowboys.