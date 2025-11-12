Cowboys coach shares heartbreaking news about Marshawn Kneeland

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland died last week at the age of 24, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared some heartbreaking news about his former player on Wednesday.

The Cowboys held a memorial service on Tuesday night for Kneeland, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound a week ago. Schottenheimer spoke about the service and revealed that the Cowboys have started the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to support Kneeland’s girlfriend Catalina.

Schottenheimer also shared that Catalina is pregnant with Kneeland’s child.

“We want to make sure she’s taken care of and the baby is taken care of for the rest of their lives,” Schottenheimer said.

Kneeland was the driver of a vehicle that police attempted to stop for a traffic violation at 10:33 p.m. on the freeway in Frisco on Nov. 5. The pursuit was terminated after Kneeland did not stop and police lost sight of the vehicle. The vehicle was later found abandoned after it had been involved in a crash.

Officers searched the area near where the vehicle was left and found Kneeland dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kneeland’s girlfriend had stated that she received a troubling text message from Marshawn in which he wrote that he would “end it all.” The NFL also contacted police to report that Kneeland had been “texting his family goodbye.”

NFL teams honored Kneeland during their games in Week 10.

Kneeland was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round out of Western Michigan last year. He played in seven games this season and made three starts. He had 12 combined tackles and a sack after having 14 total tackles in 11 games as a rookie last season. He died just two days after recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown in Dallas’ Week 9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.