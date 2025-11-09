Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

NFL makes request to all teams in honor of Marshawn Kneeland

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Marshawn Kneeland at a press conference
Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland (DL41) talks to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL wants every team to honor the memory of the late Marshawn Kneeland.

News of Kneeland’s death stunned the NFL world earlier this week. The Texas Department of Public Safety released a statement on Thursday that the Dallas Cowboys defensive end had committed suicide through a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Kneeland was 24.

The NFL has reportedly asked every NFL team to make a small, but potentially powerful gesture in honor of Kneeland during their pregame ceremonies this week. Every game held on Sunday and Monday will hold a moment of silence for Kneeland, followed by a league-wide message read in every stadium.

“If you or someone you know is struggling or needs emotional support, please call or text 988. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24-7 to help,” the statement will read.

The Denver Broncos were the first to honor Kneeland during their “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The teams held a moment of silence before kickoff and flashed the image of the Cowboys youngster on the Jumbotron inside Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo.

The Cowboys picked Kneeland in the second round of last year’s draft. The Western Michigan alum tallied a sack and 26 combined tackles across his two seasons with Dallas.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App