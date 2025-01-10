Report: Cowboys have made decision on Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have made a decision regarding Mike McCarthy.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that the Cowboys plan to open contract talks with McCarthy to keep him in Dallas. McCarthy originally signed a 5-year deal with the Cowboys upon being hired prior to the 2020 season. His current contract is set to expire on Tuesday.

What’s important is for the two sides to reach a deal before Tuesday, which is when the former Super Bowl champion coach could hit the market. Additionally, the coaches on McCarthy’s staff need answers about whether they should pursue new jobs.

After several days of discussions about the 2024 season and the future, #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Mike McCarthy remain open to moving forward together and the sides are expected to open talks today on a new contract to keep him in Dallas, per sources. There have been… pic.twitter.com/JDIPsM1Q4D — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2025

The Cowboys retaining McCarthy has always seemed like the most likely outcome. Team owner Jerry Jones, who was extraordinarily loyal to previous coach Jason Garrett, indicated towards the end of the season that he liked what McCarthy had been doing. The Cowboys also denied the Chicago Bears’ request to speak with McCarthy, indicating they were planning to keep him.

McCarthy has gone 49-35 in five seasons with Dallas and 1-3 in the playoffs.