Are Cowboys headed for 1 surprising outcome with Mike McCarthy?

January 5, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
Dallas CowboysMike McCarthy
Mike McCarthy on the sideline wearing a Cowboys hat

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the second half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has hinted in recent weeks that he wants Mike McCarthy to return to the team next season, but is there a chance the feeling will not be mutual?

McCarthy entered 2024 as a lame duck after leading the Cowboys to a 12-5 record in each of the previous three seasons. His contract is reportedly set to expire on Jan. 14. That gives Dallas an exclusive negotiating window of nine days to work out a new deal with McCarthy if the team wants him back.

Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports said on Sunday that the expectation is Jones is going to offer McCarthy a new contract. However, the reporter notes that McCarthy will likely have other options, so “the substance of the offer might matter,” even if the 61-year-old’s preference is to remain with the Cowboys.

Even with the Cowboys having an exclusive negotiating window until Jan. 14, McCarthy can easily put his feelers out to determine how serious another team might be about hiring him. That could potentially give him leverage in negotiations with Dallas. If Jones were only willing to offer McCarthy a short-term deal, the former Super Bowl champion might prefer more job security elsewhere.

McCarthy is in his fifth season as head coach of the Cowboys. The team is 7-9 entering their season finale against the Washington Commanders. Dak Prescott has missed more than half of the season with a hamstring injury.

Should McCarthy and the Cowboys part ways, there is one other head coach job that McCarthy reportedly has his eye on.

