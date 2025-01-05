Are Cowboys headed for 1 surprising outcome with Mike McCarthy?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has hinted in recent weeks that he wants Mike McCarthy to return to the team next season, but is there a chance the feeling will not be mutual?

McCarthy entered 2024 as a lame duck after leading the Cowboys to a 12-5 record in each of the previous three seasons. His contract is reportedly set to expire on Jan. 14. That gives Dallas an exclusive negotiating window of nine days to work out a new deal with McCarthy if the team wants him back.

Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports said on Sunday that the expectation is Jones is going to offer McCarthy a new contract. However, the reporter notes that McCarthy will likely have other options, so “the substance of the offer might matter,” even if the 61-year-old’s preference is to remain with the Cowboys.

… McCarthy will also have options. At least one team has done homework on him as part of their potential coaching search, per an NFL source. He could be an attractive candidate for all three current openings (Jets, Saints, Bears) and more (like the Jaguars and Raiders). … — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) January 5, 2025

… Chances are they’ll reach some kind of deal in the next nine days. But don’t rule anything out with Jones and the Cowboys. And given Jones' history, expect the McCarthy drama to go all the way to the wire on Jan. 14. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) January 5, 2025

Even with the Cowboys having an exclusive negotiating window until Jan. 14, McCarthy can easily put his feelers out to determine how serious another team might be about hiring him. That could potentially give him leverage in negotiations with Dallas. If Jones were only willing to offer McCarthy a short-term deal, the former Super Bowl champion might prefer more job security elsewhere.

McCarthy is in his fifth season as head coach of the Cowboys. The team is 7-9 entering their season finale against the Washington Commanders. Dak Prescott has missed more than half of the season with a hamstring injury.

Should McCarthy and the Cowboys part ways, there is one other head coach job that McCarthy reportedly has his eye on.