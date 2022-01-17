Cowboys’ Neville Gallimore had request for fans after playoff loss

Dallas Cowboys fans were understandably disappointed with their team’s performance in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but one player hinted that they may have crossed the line while voicing their displeasure.

Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore tweeted after the game that he deserves any “hate and slander” that comes his way. However, the second-year player asked Cowboys nation to “leave my family out of this.”

I deserve all the hate and slander. Cowboys nation I let y’all down. Put it all on me, all I ask is you leave my family out of this. I played the game they didn’t. — Neville Gallimore (@Path2Greatwork) January 17, 2022

It’s unclear if members of Gallimore’s family were harassed by Cowboys fans, but the tweet must have stemmed from something.

Gallimore recorded three tackles in the Cowboys’ 23-17 loss. Dallas was gashed on the ground for 169 yards and two touchdowns, which was a big factor in the outcome.

The Cowboys once again fell short of expectations this yeae, so it’s no surprise their fans were irate. That’s no excuse for going after a player’s family or throwing trash on the field, which some of them also did.

Photo: Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (96) walks off the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports