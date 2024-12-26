Cowboys announce big news about CeeDee Lamb ahead of Week 17

The Dallas Cowboys on Thursday announced big news concerning CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys are shutting Lamb down ahead of the team’s Week 17 game at the Philadelphia Eagles. Lamb has been dealing with a shoulder injury since early November and has been in visible pain while playing through the injury. He suffered the injury — a sprained AC joint — against the Falcons on Nov. 3.

The Cowboys said that the injury has been worsening, which is why the team has decided to shut down the former 1st-round pick. The team also said that they don’t anticipate Lamb needing surgery.

Lamb finishes the 2024 season with 101 catches for 1,194 yards and 6 touchdowns. He gritted his way through 15 games and is now being shut down with the team 7-8 on the season.

Lamb left his teammates impressed with his efforts this season.

“He might be the best receiver I’ve seen,” teammate Micah Parsons said. “He’s QB-proof. I’ve seen him get 1,000 (yards) with Andy Dalton. I’ve seen him get 1,000 with Dak Prescott. I’ve seen him get 1,000 with Cooper Rush.

“You give grace to all these other wide receivers and say they’re not producing because they don’t have their quarterback. CeeDee has shown time and time again that he can do it with anybody throwing him the ball.”

This season marked Lamb’s fourth 1,000-yard campaign in five NFL seasons.