Ezekiel Elliott replaced by Tony Pollard after fumble problems continue

Ezekiel Elliott was replaced by Tony Pollard in the Dallas Cowboys’ backfield after some fumble problems continued for the lead back.

Elliott entered Monday night’s game between his Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with three fumbles (two lost) on the season. Then he lost fumbles on consecutive possessions in the first half.

Elliott was replaced by Tony Pollard on the team’s following possession. The Cowboys ended up punting on the possession. Elliott returned on the possession after that, though Pollard mixed in.

Elliott is still the main back, but the fumbles are a huge problem. Four lost fumbles is too many for an entire season. To lose that many in six games is inexcusable.

Zeke is in his fifth season with the Cowboys and only had five lost fumbles prior to this year. This has become a concerning trend this season.