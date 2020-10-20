Mike McCarthy offers concerning quote after blowout loss

An already disappointing season got even worse for the Dallas Cowboys when they were blown out at home by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Perhaps even more troubling than the performance itself was what Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had to say about it.

The Cowboys played arguably their worst game of the year, which came as a surprise to McCarthy. He told reporters after the 38-10 loss that he felt the team was extremely prepared.

Mike McCarthy after Cowboys’ 38-10 loss to the Cardinals: “I felt like our preparation coming into the game was our best this year.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 20, 2020

If that showing came after the best week of preparation for Dallas, they may not stand a chance this season. Then again, Ezekiel Elliott put the Cowboys in a tough position by losing two fumbles. No amount of preparation can account for that.

Elliott was briefly benched after fumbling on consecutive possessions. McCarthy stood by the star running back but stressed the importance of ball security.

Mike McCarthy: “At the end of the day, Zeke is our bell cow and we have to get it right. We have to take care of the ball.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 20, 2020

Mike McCarthy: “We didn’t play very well on offense, defense or special teams. Most importantly, I didn’t coach very well. I have a continuing issue with ball security on my football team.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 20, 2020

Even after yet another tough loss, the Cowboys somehow remain in first in the NFC East. They could conceivably win the division with six or seven wins, so they need to do their best to remain focused.

Jerry Jones made it clear last week that he has very high hopes for Andy Dalton. Dalton’s first start wasn’t great, as he completed 34-of-55 passes for 266 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Dallas has a much easier opponent next week in Washington, though a solid week of preparation apparently will not guarantee they avoid a blowout loss.