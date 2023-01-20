Cowboys’ playoff game having interesting effect on local NBA action

The city of Dallas is all-in on the Cowboys as they try to win their first divisional playoff game of the 21st century.

The Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers, who play each other on Sunday in Dallas, both announced on Thursday that their tip-off time has been moved to 1:30 PM CST (instead of the initially-scheduled 5:30 PM tip).

Sunday's @dallasmavs game against the Los Angeles Clippers will now tip off at 1:30 p.m. CST. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 19, 2023

🗓️ The start time for Sunday’s game in Dallas has changed pic.twitter.com/VN4dVE6dZl — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 19, 2023

It was revealed on the Clippers’ broadcast Wednesday that the reason for the change is to accommodate Cowboys fans ahead of the team’s playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, which is also happening on Sunday. That game will begin at 5:30 PM CST, providing some buffer from the Mavs-Clippers game (now projected to finish at 4 PM).

Sunday’s Cowboys-49ers game will take place in San Francisco (since the 49ers finished with the better record and also won their division). But now the fans in Dallas will have plenty of time to get home (or get to bars) after the Mavs-Clippers contest.

In addition to trying to get their first divisional playoff victory since the 1995 season, the Cowboys are going for a bit of revenge against the 49ers. They lost to the 49ers in the wild-card round last year on a really brutal ending.