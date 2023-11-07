Cowboys signing newly-reinstated veteran WR

The Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver room is getting a little more crowded.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Cowboys are signing veteran wideout Martavis Bryant following a recent workout. Bryant has not played in the NFL since the 2018 campaign but was recently said to be training for a return.

Bryant, 31, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014 and spent the first several seasons of his career there. His best year came in 2015 when Bryant caught 50 passes for 765 yards and six TDs over just 11 games. But Bryant was suspended numerous times for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and got suspended indefinitely on his third one in 2018 (when he was with the then-Oakland Raiders).

Commissioner Roger Goodell finally decided to officially reinstate Bryant several days ago. The ex-Clemson receiver had kept busy in recent years by playing in both the CFL and the XFL and is now getting another chance in the NFL with the Cowboys. There likely won’t be much leeway for Bryant to actually produce though since CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup, and others are already in the WR pecking order for Dallas.