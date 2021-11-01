Cowboys made very unique history with game-winning TD pass against Vikings

Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush took care of business on Sunday in starter Dak Prescott’s absence. In the process, he also made a very cool and unique bit of NFL history.

With Prescott sidelined due to a calf injury, Rush led the Cowboys to a 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. The 27-year-old signal caller threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to receiver Amari Cooper with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter.

The NFL Research page on Twitter noted that the touchdown was the very first in league history where the passer’s first name and the receiver’s last name were an exact match. Coincidentally, the Cowboys also had a similar occurrence in 2020 on a touchdown where the passer’s last name matched the receiver’s first name — an Andy Dalton pass to Dalton Schultz.

Rush’s first touchdown pass of the game went to receiver Cedrick Wilson. Meanwhile, Cooper had already hauled in four touchdowns from Prescott earlier this season. But the stars finally aligned for the Cooper-to-Cooper connection and on the game-winning touchdown no less. All bets are off though if the Cowboys ever find a way to acquire this guy.