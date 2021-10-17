Watch: Giants defense totally gave up on this Cooper Kupp TD

The New York Giants were dominated by the Los Angeles Rams from the opening kick on Sunday, but their lack of effort late in the game will likely irritate Joe Judge more than anything.

Cooper Kupp scored his second touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter to give the Rams a 37-3 lead. The receiver sprinted up the sideline untouched after at least two Giants defenders made no effort to force him out. Keep an eye on cornerbacks Logan Ryan (No. 23) and James Bradberry (No. 24) in the video below:

It’s possible Kupp would have scored anyway, but Bradberry and Ryan could have at least tried to keep him out. They basically looked like they didn’t want to bother getting hit in a game where they were already getting blown out.

Judge is known for being an intense coach who prides himself on discipline. We saw an example of that when he went ballistic on a player who got ejected last week (video here). It would be a shock if he doesn’t revisit that Kupp touchdown at some point in the coming week.