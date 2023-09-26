Cowboys taking 1 big precaution for game against Patriots

The Dallas Cowboys are making a significant adjustment in advance of their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

The Patriots last week signed quarterback Will Grier off of the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad. Grier spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Cowboys, mostly on their practice squad. That means the former West Virginia star is familiar with a lot of what Dallas does on offense, so the Patriots are undoubtedly picking his brain.

Former Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott also signed with the Patriots this past offseason, so he may have some information as well. On Tuesday, Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer admitted the team is altering some of their hand signals and calls for Sunday’s game against New England.

Patriots signed QB Will Grier last week off Bengals PS, so the Cowboys will alter their hand signals, calls this week. Brian Schottenheimer: “We know Will knows where a lot of the bones are buried. We know Zeke does as well … I’m sure (Grier) is definitely being interrogated.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 26, 2023

“We know Will knows where a lot of the bones are buried. We know Zeke does as well … I’m sure (Grier) is definitely being interrogated,” Schottenheimer said.

When informed of Schottenheimer’s comments on Tuesday, Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien downplayed the idea of Grier giving his team some sort of big advantage.

“Interrogating! Schotty is a good guy; I’ve known Schotty for a long time,” O’Brien said, via WBZ’s Matt Geagan. “I think that’s the way it is every week in this league, every year in this league. There’s going to be guys that come into your organization off of teams that you’re about to play and it goes both ways. It’s always going to happen.”

As O’Brien said, the situation with the Patriots and Cowboys is not unique. Teams always have to be aware of the fact that some opposing players have a certain level of inside information. Of course, opponents have been paranoid for years about the Patriots pushing the envelope when gathering intel. Perhaps that is fresh on Schottenheimer’s mind.