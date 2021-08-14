Lions’ Craig Reynolds had hilarious story of meeting teammates during preseason debut

Preseason NFL football can be a somewhat chaotic environment. Players are shuffling in and out of camps, and games often involve players who barely even factor on the depth chart. It can lead to some pretty funny stories, though, such as the one Craig Reynolds shared Friday night.

Reynolds, a 25-year-old journeyman out of Division II Kutztown, had a Thursday morning tryout with the Lions that he nearly missed due to flight problems. Reynolds made the tryout, was signed by the team, and ended up playing most of the fourth quarter of Friday’s preseason game against Buffalo. He ended up scoring on a 24-yard touchdown run in a Lions win.

After the game, Reynolds admitted that he was introducing himself to teammates in the huddle because he was signed so late.

“I introduced myself in the huddle at one point,” Reynolds said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “They were like, ‘Yo, what’s your name?’ A couple coaches introduced themselves to me on the sideline during the game. It’s definitely crazy, but like I said, they just made it real easy.”

Reynolds has a long way to go before he can really think about making the Lions’ final roster. However, a performance like Friday’s will at least get him noticed and put him on the coaching staff’s radar. It probably won’t be easy to impress this guy, but no matter what happens, Reynolds got quite the story out of his Lions tenure.