Cris Collinsworth had awful timing on his Daniel Jones comments

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants had a Week 1 to forget on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Even the most pessimistic of Giants fans probably couldn’t have predicted the 40-0 thrashing they received against the Dallas Cowboys.

Announcer Cris Collinsworth tried to stay positive during the NBC broadcast. With just over 5 minutes left in the game and the score already at 40-0, Jones remained under center for the Giants. The scene had some fans wondering why their starter was risking injury with nothing left to play for. Collinsworth saw the gesture as a prideful act meant for Jones to gain respect from his teammates.

“[Jones] is saying ‘I don’t care how many times I get hit, I’m your quarterback. I’m going to stand in there… I’m going to keep playing out here.’ And he’ll gain a lot of respect out of this game tonight. It’s a bit of a statement, I think, by Daniel Jones. Like, ‘I’m not going anywhere,'” Collinsworth said of Jones.

Play resumed midway through Collinsworth’s speech. Before the announcer finished, Jones fumbled the football after getting clobbered by Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston.

"I don't care how many times I get hit. I'm your quarterback. I'm going to stand in there… I'm going to keep playing out here. He'll gain a lot of respect out of this game… It's a bit of a statement, I think, by Daniel Jones."- Cris Collinsworth, before Jones gets pummeled pic.twitter.com/kCHEjo021a — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 11, 2023

The timing could not have been worse. It’s hard to argue that the meaningless hits Jones was taking evoked much sense of pride. Nor did it likely gain the QB any additional respect from his Giants teammates.

After the game, Giants head coach Brian Daboll explained the decision to keep Jones in up until the final series. Daboll explained, contrary to Collinsworth’s assessment, that the Giants were trying to build positive momentum in what was otherwise a lifeless season opener for his squad.

Brian Daboll says he didn't consider taking Daniel Jones out of the game in the fourth quarter until the last series: pic.twitter.com/7z3HeNw3Eg — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 11, 2023

Jones went 15-of-28 with 104 passing yards, 0 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. It was a brutal way for him to open the season following the big contract extension he signed over the offseason.