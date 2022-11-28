Cris Collinsworth uses 1 word to describe Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter.

Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth ahead of the Week 12 “Sunday Night Football” game between his Philadlephia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers. Collinsworth twice described Hurts as very serious.

“It was interesting to talk with Jalen Hurts, wasn’t it?” Collinsworth said of Hurts to Tirico. “A very serious-minded guy. You were talking about him as well. Just the idea that somebody so young could be that serious-minded, but that really is the fit here in Philadelphia. With this team, this offensive line, it really has been a magical fit.”

To support the description of Hurts as serious, Tirico shared how the Eagles quarterback was focused on something he said in a press conference. Tirico and Collinsworth felt Hurts’ focus on what he had said to the media showed maturity beyond what you would expect from a 24-year-old.

Hurts is the son of a football coach and displayed great maturity and professionalism during his time at Alabama from 2016-2018. He did not pout after losing the starting job to Tua Tagovailoa, and even helped the team after being benched.

Maybe being so serious keeps him focused and has helped him develop into a top quarterback this season.