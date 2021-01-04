Cris Collinsworth expected to hear from NFL offices over tanking talk

Cris Collinsworth intimated that he expected to hear from the NFL offices for calling Philadelphia out for tanking at the end of their 20-14 loss to Washington on “Sunday Night Football.”

NBC chose the Washington-Philly game for its primetime game on Sunday night because they thought it would be competitive and draw a large audience with the NFC East on the line. Instead, the Eagles pulled Jalen Hurts during a 17-14 game and played third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld for the entire fourth quarter. The odd decision instantly led to talk that Doug Pederson was tanking the game.

Collinsworth, who wasn’t shy about criticizing the Eagles as their questionable decisions unfolded, said he expected to hear from the NFL.

“Some of my friends in New York I think are going to have a few messages for me after the game. I’m afraid to pick up my phone at this point,” Collinsworth said as he called out the Eagles over their decisions. New York is where the NFL’s headquarters are located.

“Al, I’m going to take this one step further, as if I haven’t gone far enough yet. I’ll try not to get fired tonight. But if this had been the Dallas Cowboys that had won, could you imagine the conspiracy theories that would be going on between those two organizations?”

The NFL is extremely protective of its image and wouldn’t like anything or anyone that questions the integrity of the league.

Collinsworth may be the voice for one of the NFL’s biggest TV stages, but he couldn’t help but call it as he saw it when it came to the Eagles. He maintained his credibility by calling out what Philly was doing as it happened.