Cris Collinsworth crushes Washington teammates for fighting on sidelines

Cris Collinsworth had some harsh words for Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne for fighting on the sidelines during “Sunday Night Football.”

Washington was down 28-7 to Dallas in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium. There was obvious frustration on Washington’s sideline following Dallas’ fourth touchdown of the half. NBC showed video of Allen and Payne even getting into a fight (watch here).

Collinsworth, who was calling the game for NBC alongside Al Michaels, had some harsh words for Washington.

“That’s embarrassing for a football team. That’s embarrassing for an organization to have something like that happen on your own bench,” Collinsworth said.

The veteran broadcaster and former player added even more context to the incident.

“I’ve seen a lot of things on the sideline, and I have no idea what was said, but I have never seen a teammate like that … that escalated way too much.”

Keep in mind that Collinsworth, 62, played in the NFL from 1981-1988 and played college ball at Florida before that. He’s been commentating on the NFL ever since retiring.

Washington has managed to keep things together and have some respectable performances despite injuries and a hole at quarterback. They entered the game 6-8. But the ugly first half against their NFC East rivals, coupled with the fight, couldn’t make them look much worse.

Photo: Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; NBC Sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports