Dak Prescott making 1 big change from last season

The Dak Prescott of 2021 will not be able to come to the phone right now.

Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback, told reporters this week that he is ready to make one major change from last season — running the ball more often.

“I expect to have about 20 carries a game,” joked Prescott, per Cowboys reporter Rob Phillips.

“I go into each offseason trying to be a better player and person than I was the year before,” Prescott continued. “At this stage, at this point, I definitely feel like I’ve accomplished that. I think I’m so, so much further along than I was last year at this time, just being able to get the team reps and being able to move more, take care of my whole body and just focus on everything and not just my leg. It’s a huge difference.”

2021 was the former Pro Bowler Prescott’s first season back after suffering a compound fracture and ankle dislocation to his right leg in Oct. 2020. His rush attempts were more few far and between with 146 yards on 48 attempts (compared to 305 yards on 75 attempts in Prescott’s last Pro Bowl season in 2018). That said, Prescott did get a little more comfortable running the ball later in the year, and the Cowboys’ season actually ended on a controversial Prescott rushing play.

The Dallas offense will look somewhat different in 2022 with the departures of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson plus the presumptive return of Ezekiel Elliott to a full workload. More rushing attempts for Prescott won’t be the only other big change for the Cowboys on that side of the ball either.