Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss

Dak Prescott did not play well in his Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night, but that’s not hurting his confidence.

Prescott threw two interceptions to cost his team during a close game. Both of his interceptions led to 49ers field goals, and one of the turnovers robbed the Cowboys of a scoring opportunity.

Prescott promised after the game that he will work on his turnovers and not make those mistakes next season. He also made a bold prediction.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: “There’s no doubt that we’ll be back. No doubt at all.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 23, 2023

“There’s no doubt that we’ll be back. No doubt at all,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota.

Prescott has a lot to prove. Dallas went 12-5 in the regular season, and the 29-year-old quarterback played great against Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round. But San Francisco gave him trouble.

The Cowboys still have not advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl in 1995. Maybe one of these years Prescott and the Cowboys will finally break through and get past that point. Until then, they will have their share of doubters.