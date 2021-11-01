Dak Prescott expected to start for Cowboys in Week 9

Dak Prescott did not play in Week 8 due to his calf injury, but he is expected back in Week 9.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Monday that Prescott is expected to practice on Thursday.

#Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that QB Dak Prescott should be “full go” for Thursday’s practice. That puts him on track to play vs. the #Broncos. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

Practicing on Thursday should have Prescott on track to play in Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos.

The Cowboys quarterback also had a good day on Monday, which suggests he could be able to play soon.

Mike McCarthy didn’t talk to Dak Prescott today, but he spoke with associate athletic trainer Britt Brown, who was with Dak earlier in the day. Brown told McCarthy that Dak “had a really good day.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 1, 2021

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush started for the Cowboys on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings. He passed for 325 yards and two touchdowns, helping get his team a 20-16 win. Dallas has won six in a row since losing the opener to the Bucs.

Photo: Aug 26, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) smiles while on the field before the game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports