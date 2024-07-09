Dak Prescott offers new explanation for why he wore walking boot

Dak Prescott sparked concern among fans recently when he was spotted wearing a walking boot, but the Dallas Cowboys says he is not dealing with a significant issue.

A photo that went viral on social media last week showed Prescott walking along a boat dock in Mexico wearing a bulky boot on his right foot. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media later reported that Prescott has been dealing with a “very minor foot sprain” that should not impact the quarterback’s preparation for the 2024 season.

Prescott addressed the photo and said he wanted to wear the boot while he was deep sea fishing, as his ankle got a bit swollen the last time he went on a fishing trip. He offered a bit more information while speaking with reporters on Tuesday, admitting that his surgically repaired ankle felt sore after recent practices.

“I’m great. Honestly, I’m getting older. It’s the same ankle that I snapped and had a nasty surgery on four years ago, so a couple of hard days of training and you can get a little sore,” Prescott said. “Then you’re going on a fishing trip and you want to protect it and make sure things don’t get worse. Literally, it’s absolutely nothing.”

Dak Prescott gives an update on why he was recently wearing a walking boot. He says there’s “absolutely nothing” wrong with his ankle pic.twitter.com/wNWleQSZ8Q — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 9, 2024

The new explanation makes it seem like the walking boot was more than just precautionary, as Prescott was experiencing soreness before the fishing trip. Still, the 30-year-old insists the ailment is “absolutely nothing.”

Prescott underwent surgery to repair a compound fracture dislocation of his right ankle back in 2020. The injury forced him to miss the final 11 games of the 2020 season.

If the soreness is something Prescott has been dealing with since then, Cowboys fans probably do not need to worry. Dak played in all 17 games last season and threw for 4,516 yards and an NFL-best 36 touchdowns.