Dak Prescott clears air on concerns about his viral vacation photo

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently did some damage control after fans were alarmed by a circulating photo of him in a walking boot.

Prescott was seen wearing a bulky protective boot on his right foot while walking along a harbor in Los Cabos, Mexico (photo here). A report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport later identified Prescott’s injury as a “very minor foot sprain.”

On Thursday, Prescott downplayed the foot issue even further in his comments to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The 30-year-old QB explained that the protective boot was merely precautionary while he went deep sea fishing.

“I’m great. … The last time I went deep sea fishing my [ankle] swole up… same ankle, same issues,” Prescott told Hill via text.

Prescott underwent surgery to repair a compound fracture dislocation of his right ankle back in 2020. The injury forced Prescott to miss the final 11 games of the 2020 season.

Prescott was able to return by Week 1 of the following season. He only missed one game during the 2021 campaign due to a calf strain.

Last season, Prescott played in all 17 regular season games for the Cowboys. The 3-time Pro Bowler tallied an NFL-best 36 passing touchdowns and finished second in MVP voting behind Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.