Dak Prescott, girlfriend Sarah Jane announce more big personal news

Dak Prescott may have had a tough year on the field in 2024, but there has been plenty to celebrate off of it for the Dallas Cowboys star.

Prescott and his fiancee, Sarah Jane Ramos, announced through a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit exclusive on Tuesday that they are expecting their second child. The news comes just months after the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Margaret Jane “MJ” Rose, on Feb. 22.

A social media post from SI Swimsuit said Dak and Sarah Jane have always planned to have their children close in age. Their second child is also a girl.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane are expecting Baby No. 2. It will be another girl.

Sarah Jane is also featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue pic.twitter.com/yFhnsVESxL — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 10, 2024

Prescott and Ramos also announced back in October that they had gotten engaged. That led to everyone making the same ruthless joke about the Cowboys quarterback.

Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9. The 31-year-old signed a massive 4-year, $240 million extension with the Cowboys prior to the season.